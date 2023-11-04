Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Stephenson County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Stephenson County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Stephenson County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Forreston High School at Lena-Winslow High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Lena, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
