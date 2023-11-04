Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Shelby County, Illinois is happening this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Shelby County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Shelbyville High School at Vandalia High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Vandalia, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.