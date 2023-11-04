How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, November 4
There is no shortage of excitement on today's Serie A schedule, including SSC Napoli playing Salernitana.
There is live coverage available for all the action in Serie A today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Salernitana vs SSC Napoli
SSC Napoli is on the road to take on Salernitana at Stadio Arechi in Salerno.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: SSC Napoli (-270)
- Underdog: Salernitana (+550)
- Draw: (+390)
Watch Atalanta vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan makes the trip to take on Atalanta at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Inter Milan (+100)
- Underdog: Atalanta (+245)
- Draw: (+250)
Watch AC Milan vs Udinese
Udinese travels to match up with AC Milan at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AC Milan (-245)
- Underdog: Udinese (+550)
- Draw: (+360)
