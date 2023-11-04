The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game against the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Kurashev 2022-23 stats and insights

In nine of 70 games last season, Kurashev scored -- but just one goal each time.

Kurashev picked up four assists on the power play.

He took 1.4 shots per game, sinking 7.8% of them.

Panthers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Panthers ranked 21st in goals against, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.

The Panthers secured three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.4 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

