This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Ogle County, Illinois. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

    • Ogle County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Byron High School at Peotone High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
    • Location: Peotone, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pecatonica High School at Stillman Valley High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
    • Location: Stillman Valley, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Forreston High School at Lena-Winslow High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
    • Location: Lena, IL
    • Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

