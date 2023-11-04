Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ogle County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Ogle County, Illinois. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Ogle County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Byron High School at Peotone High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Peotone, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pecatonica High School at Stillman Valley High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Stillman Valley, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forreston High School at Lena-Winslow High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Lena, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
