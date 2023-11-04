Based on our computer projection model, the Iowa Hawkeyes will beat the Northwestern Wildcats when the two teams come together at Wrigley Field on Saturday, November 4, which kicks off at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Northwestern vs. Iowa Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Iowa (-5) Over (30.5) Iowa 24, Northwestern 17

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 10 Big Ten Predictions

Northwestern Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Iowa vs. Northwestern? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 37.0% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats' ATS record is 4-2-0 this season.

In games it has played as at least 5-point underdogs this year, Northwestern is 3-2 against the spread.

Wildcats games have hit the over in five out of six opportunities (83.3%).

The average over/under for Northwestern games this year is 13.3 more points than the point total of 30.5 for this outing.

Iowa Betting Info (2023)

The Hawkeyes have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread four times in eight games.

In games it has played as 5-point favorites or more, Iowa has an ATS record of 1-1-1.

Two Hawkeyes games (out of eight) have hit the over this year.

The total for this game is 30.5, 7.0 points fewer than the average total in Iowa games thus far this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wildcats vs. Hawkeyes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa 19.5 14.5 24.2 13.2 11.7 16.7 Northwestern 21.8 26.0 28.8 25.8 10.0 26.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.