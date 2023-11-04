Nikola Vucevic and the Chicago Bulls face the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on November 3, Vucevic posted 13 points and 13 rebounds in a 109-107 loss against the Nets.

If you'd like to place a wager on Vucevic's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-114)

Over 16.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (-105)

Over 10.5 (-105) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-149)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nuggets were eighth in the league last year, allowing 112.5 points per contest.

On the boards, the Nuggets conceded 40.8 rebounds per contest last year, best in the NBA in that category.

Giving up an average of 25.7 assists last year, the Nuggets were the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Nuggets gave up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game last season, third in the league in that category.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 35 25 15 3 2 0 0 11/13/2022 23 9 6 0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.