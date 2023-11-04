Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 4, when the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Michigan State Spartans match up at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Cornhuskers. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Nebraska (-3) Over (34.5) Nebraska 24, Michigan State 17

Week 10 Predictions

Nebraska Betting Info (2023)

The Cornhuskers have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.

The Cornhuskers have four wins in eight games against the spread this season.

Nebraska has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Cornhuskers have seen three of its eight games go over the point total.

The total for this game is 34.5, 8.8 points fewer than the average total in Nebraska games thus far this season.

Michigan State Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Spartans.

The Spartans is 2-4-1 against the spread this season.

Michigan State is 0-4-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or greater this season.

Spartans games have gone over the point total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The average point total for Michigan State this season is 11.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Cornhuskers vs. Spartans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Nebraska 20.3 18.6 23.6 18.6 14.7 18.7 Michigan State 18 27.8 18.4 28.4 17.3 26.7

