How to Watch the NBA on Saturday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The Los Angeles Lakers versus the Orlando Magic is a game to see on a Saturday NBA slate that features eight exciting matchups.
Today's NBA Games
The Philadelphia 76ers play the Phoenix Suns
The Suns take to the home court of the 76ers on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and AZFamily
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHI Record: 3-1
- PHO Record: 2-3
- PHI Stats: 117.8 PPG (eighth in NBA), 105.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- PHO Stats: 112.8 PPG (15th in NBA), 111.0 Opp. PPG (14th)
Players to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (31.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.0 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (27.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)
The New Orleans Pelicans host the Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks look to pull off a road win at the Pelicans on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSNO and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NO Record: 4-1
- ATL Record: 3-2
- NO Stats: 108.8 PPG (20th in NBA), 108.6 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- ATL Stats: 122.8 PPG (second in NBA), 117.2 Opp. PPG (23rd)
Players to Watch
- NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (21.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 10.0 APG)
The Orlando Magic play host to the Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers look to pull off a road win at the Magic on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSFL and SportsNet LA
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ORL Record: 3-2
- LAL Record: 3-2
- ORL Stats: 107.6 PPG (22nd in NBA), 104.0 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- LAL Stats: 114.0 PPG (13th in NBA), 114.8 Opp. PPG (19th)
Players to Watch
- ORL Key Player: Franz Wagner (21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAL -3.5
- LAL Odds to Win: -160
- ORL Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 217.5 points
The Indiana Pacers take on the Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets go on the road to face the Pacers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSIN and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 2-2
- CHA Record: 1-3
- IND Stats: 119.3 PPG (fifth in NBA), 125.0 Opp. PPG (29th)
- CHA Stats: 113.8 PPG (14th in NBA), 120.5 Opp. PPG (26th)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (20.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 12.3 APG)
- CHA Key Player: LaMelo Ball (14.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 9.0 APG)
The Brooklyn Nets face the Boston Celtics
The Celtics go on the road to face the Nets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: YES and NBCS-BOS
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BKN Record: 2-2
- BOS Record: 4-0
- BKN Stats: 118.8 PPG (seventh in NBA), 116.3 Opp. PPG (20th)
- BOS Stats: 127.0 PPG (first in NBA), 106.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- BKN Key Player: Cameron Thomas (33.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.0 APG)
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (29.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)
The Minnesota Timberwolves play the Utah Jazz
The Jazz look to pull of an away win at the Timberwolves on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSN and KJZZ
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 2-2
- UTA Record: 2-4
- MIN Stats: 105.8 PPG (24th in NBA), 100.8 Opp. PPG (first)
- UTA Stats: 114.3 PPG (12th in NBA), 118.0 Opp. PPG (24th)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (25.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)
- UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (24.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIN -7.5
- MIN Odds to Win: -300
- UTA Odds to Win: +240
- Total: 227.5 points
The Houston Rockets take on the Sacramento Kings
The Kings hit the road the Rockets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- HOU Record: 1-3
- SAC Record: 2-2
- HOU Stats: 107.8 PPG (21st in NBA), 116.8 Opp. PPG (22nd)
- SAC Stats: 119.3 PPG (fifth in NBA), 116.3 Opp. PPG (20th)
Players to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (19.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 6.7 APG)
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (17.7 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 5.7 APG)
The Denver Nuggets play the Chicago Bulls
The Bulls hope to pick up a road win at the Nuggets on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, ALT2, and NBCS-CHI+
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DEN Record: 4-1
- CHI Record: 2-3
- DEN Stats: 110.8 PPG (18th in NBA), 103.6 Opp. PPG (third)
- CHI Stats: 105.4 PPG (25th in NBA), 112.8 Opp. PPG (17th)
Players to Watch
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 7.7 APG)
- CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (23.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG)
