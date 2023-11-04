Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in McLean County, Illinois this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

    • McLean County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Farmington Central High School at Central Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
    • Location: Bloomington, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wilmington High School at Tri-Valley High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
    • Location: Downs, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Olympia High School at Greenville High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 4
    • Location: Greenville, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bradley-Bourbonnais High School at Normal West High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 4
    • Location: Normal, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bradley-Bourbonnais High School at Normal Community High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 4
    • Location: Normal, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

