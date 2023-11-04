Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Madison County, Illinois this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

  • Saint Clair County
  • Sangamon County
  • DuPage County
  • McHenry County
  • Cook County
  • Will County
  • Grundy County
  • Kane County
  • Lake County

    • Madison County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Glenbard West High School at Edwardsville High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
    • Location: Edwardsville, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Triad High School at Joliet Catholic Academy

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
    • Location: Joliet, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Joseph-Ogden High School at Roxana High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 4
    • Location: Roxana, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.