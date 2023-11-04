Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Madison County, Illinois this week.
Madison County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Glenbard West High School at Edwardsville High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Edwardsville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Triad High School at Joliet Catholic Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Joliet, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Joseph-Ogden High School at Roxana High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Roxana, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
