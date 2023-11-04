The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Kankakee County, Illinois this week, we've got the information.

    • Kankakee County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Eisenhower High School - Blue Island at Kankakee High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
    • Location: Kankakee, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bradley-Bourbonnais High School at Normal West High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 4
    • Location: Normal, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bradley-Bourbonnais High School at Normal Community High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 4
    • Location: Normal, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

