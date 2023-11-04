Sun Belt opponents meet when the No. 23 James Madison Dukes (8-0) and the Georgia State Panthers (6-2) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium.

James Madison ranks 39th in scoring offense (32.1 points per game) and 30th in scoring defense (20.3 points allowed per game) this year. From an offensive angle, Georgia State is putting up 30.4 points per contest (55th-ranked). It ranks 67th in the FBS on defense (25.5 points given up per game).

Read on to find out the details on how to watch this game on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

James Madison vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

James Madison vs. Georgia State Key Statistics

James Madison Georgia State 407.8 (61st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.1 (57th) 337.6 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.5 (85th) 147.6 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.1 (24th) 260.1 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224 (70th) 10 (45th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (45th) 14 (27th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (57th)

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has 2,036 pass yards for James Madison, completing 65.5% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 210 rushing yards (26.3 ypg) on 55 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Kaelon Black has 486 rushing yards on 110 carries with one touchdown. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 169 yards (21.1 per game) and three touchdowns through the air.

Ty Son Lawton has carried the ball 73 times for 346 yards (43.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Reggie Brown's 691 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 61 times and has totaled 35 receptions and six touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt has hauled in 39 receptions totaling 594 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Phoenix Sproles has been the target of 40 passes and racked up 26 catches for 189 yards, an average of 23.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has been a dual threat for Georgia State this season. He has 1,789 passing yards (223.6 per game) while completing 67.4% of his passes. He's tossed 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 448 yards (56 ypg) on 90 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Marcus Carroll, has carried the ball 197 times for 1,060 yards (132.5 per game) with 12 touchdowns. He's also caught 13 passes for 146 yards.

Robert Lewis leads his team with 658 receiving yards on 46 receptions with six touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has 29 receptions (on 41 targets) for a total of 482 yards (60.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jacari Carter's 26 grabs (on 35 targets) have netted him 189 yards (23.6 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed James Madison or Georgia State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.