The Illinois Fighting Illini (3-5) are small, 2-point underdogs in a road Big Ten matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The total for this matchup has been set at 43.5 points.

Minnesota has been a bottom-25 offense this year, ranking 17th-worst with 314.9 yards per contest. The defense is ranked 33rd in the FBS (333.1 yards allowed per game). In terms of total yards, Illinois ranks 83rd in the FBS (365.5 total yards per game) and 94th on the other side of the ball (396 total yards allowed per game).

Illinois vs. Minnesota Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

TV Channel: BTN

Minnesota vs Illinois Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Minnesota -2 -110 -110 43.5 -110 -110 -125 +105

Illinois Recent Performance

Offensively, the Fighting Illini are playing very poorly right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating just 323.3 yards per game (-84-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 357 (63rd-ranked).

The Fighting Illini are putting up 18.3 points per game in their past three games (-59-worst in college football), and allowing 23 per game (95th).

Illinois is gaining 198.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (-21-worst in the country), and giving up 227 per game (-20-worst).

In their past three games, the Fighting Illini have rushed for 125 yards per game (-30-worst in college football) and given up 130 on the ground (98th).

The Fighting Illini have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, in their past three games.

In its past three contests, Illinois has hit the over once.

Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Illinois has covered the spread once in eight games this season.

The Fighting Illini have covered the spread once this year (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Illinois has hit the over in three of their eight games with a set total (37.5%).

Illinois has been an underdog in four games this season and won one (25%) of those contests.

Illinois has entered four games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is in those contests.

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has thrown for 1,676 yards (209.5 ypg) to lead Illinois, completing 63.2% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 301 yards (37.6 ypg) on 83 carries with three touchdowns.

Kaden Feagin is his team's leading rusher with 67 carries for 329 yards, or 41.1 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Isaiah Williams paces his team with 562 receiving yards on 46 catches with one touchdown.

Pat Bryant has put together a 324-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 24 passes on 38 targets.

Casey Washington's 25 catches (on 37 targets) have netted him 271 yards (33.9 ypg).

Jer'Zhan Newton has collected 3.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up four TFL and 31 tackles.

Dylan Rosiek, Illinois' leading tackler, has 41 tackles and three TFL this year.

Xavier Scott has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 38 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

