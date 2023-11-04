Illinois vs. Minnesota: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
In a clash of Big Ten teams, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3) will face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The line forecasts must-see action, with Minnesota favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 42.5 points.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Illinois matchup.
Illinois vs. Minnesota Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Illinois vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Minnesota (-1.5)
|42.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Minnesota (-1.5)
|42.5
|-128
|+106
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 10 Odds
- Buffalo vs Toledo
- South Alabama vs Troy
- Ball State vs Bowling Green
- TCU vs Texas Tech
- Boston College vs Syracuse
- Wake Forest vs Duke
Illinois vs. Minnesota Betting Trends
- Illinois has a record of just 1-7-0 against the spread this year.
- The Fighting Illini have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Minnesota has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Golden Gophers have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
Illinois 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.