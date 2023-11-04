MVFC opponents match up when the Missouri State Bears (3-5) and the Illinois State Redbirds (4-4) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Robert W. Plaster Stadium.

Missouri State is averaging 30.1 points per game on offense this year (32nd in the FCS), and is giving up 30.8 points per game (93rd) on the defensive side of the ball. From an offensive perspective, Illinois State is putting up 410.5 total yards per game (27th-ranked). It ranks 39th in the FCS defensively (322.8 total yards surrendered per game).

Illinois State vs. Missouri State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Springfield, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri Venue: Robert W. Plaster Stadium

Illinois State vs. Missouri State Key Statistics

Illinois State Missouri State 410.5 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 406.1 (32nd) 322.8 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.6 (110th) 174.3 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 102.9 (110th) 236.3 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 303.3 (6th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Illinois State Stats Leaders

Zack Annexstad has thrown for 1,820 yards on 70.1% passing while collecting 16 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 137 yards with two scores.

Mason Blakemore has run for 588 yards on 84 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Cole Mueller has run for 275 yards across 70 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Daniel Sobkowicz leads his team with 730 receiving yards on 54 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Cam Grandy has 44 receptions (on 42 targets) for a total of 449 yards (56.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Eddie Kasper's 27 targets have resulted in 32 catches for 263 yards and one touchdown.

Missouri State Stats Leaders

Jordan Pachot has thrown for 1,408 yards (176 ypg) to lead Missouri State, completing 65.3% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jacardia Wright, has carried the ball 113 times for 541 yards (67.6 per game), scoring four times. He's also caught 12 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown.

This season, Jakairi Moses has carried the ball 20 times for 112 yards (14 per game) and one touchdown.

Raylen Sharpe's team-high 640 yards as a receiver have come on 47 catches (out of 60 targets) with three touchdowns.

Terique Owens has grabbed 25 passes while averaging 59.4 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Jmariyae Robinson has been the target of 36 passes and hauled in 31 receptions for 356 yards, an average of 44.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

