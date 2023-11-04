Based on our computer projections, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will defeat the Illinois Fighting Illini when the two teams match up at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday, November 4, which starts at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Illinois vs. Minnesota Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Minnesota (-2) Over (43.5) Minnesota 27, Illinois 19

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 10 Big Ten Predictions

Illinois Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Minnesota vs. Illinois? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Fighting Illini.

The Fighting Illini are 1-7-0 against the spread this year.

Illinois has a 1-3 record against the spread when an underdog by 2 points or more this year.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Fighting Illini's eight games with a set total.

The average total in Illinois games this year is 4.4 more points than the point total of 43.5 for this outing.

Minnesota Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Golden Gophers' implied win probability is 55.6%.

The Golden Gophers have beaten the spread three times in eight games.

Minnesota has an ATS record of 2-3 when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

There have been three Golden Gophers games (out of eight) that went over the total this year.

The average total for Minnesota games this season has been 43.8, 0.3 points higher than the total for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fighting Illini vs. Golden Gophers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 21.1 22.8 22 20.8 19.7 26 Illinois 20.4 27.8 18.8 24 23 34

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.