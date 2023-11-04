If you reside in Henry County, Illinois and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Henry County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

The High School of Saint Thomas More at Cambridge High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4

1:00 PM CT on November 4 Location: Cambridge, IL

Cambridge, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Morrison High School at Wethersfield High School