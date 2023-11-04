The Lindenwood Lions (3-5) meet a fellow OVC foe when they visit the Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Hunter Stadium.

On offense, Lindenwood ranks 55th in the FCS with 367.1 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 100th in total defense (405.3 yards allowed per contest). Eastern Illinois is accumulating 23.3 points per game on offense this season (73rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 22.0 points per game (33rd-ranked) on defense.

Eastern Illinois vs. Lindenwood Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Saint Charles, Missouri

Saint Charles, Missouri Venue: Hunter Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Eastern Illinois vs. Lindenwood Key Statistics

Eastern Illinois Lindenwood 378.0 (47th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.1 (55th) 374.3 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.3 (100th) 111.6 (100th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.8 (45th) 266.4 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.4 (57th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Eastern Illinois Stats Leaders

Pierce Holley has racked up 2,131 yards on 62.8% passing while collecting 13 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

MJ Flowers Jr. has run for 437 yards on 84 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also added 27 catches, totaling 145 yards.

Kevin Daniels has collected 297 yards (on 77 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Eli Mirza paces his squad with 452 receiving yards on 38 receptions with one touchdown.

Justin Bowick has put up a 391-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 24 passes on 18 targets.

DeAirious Smith's 22 targets have resulted in 18 receptions for 369 yards and one touchdown.

Lindenwood Stats Leaders

Cole Dugger has 1,086 passing yards for Lindenwood, completing 54.8% of his passes and throwing 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 148 rushing yards (18.5 ypg) on 38 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Robert Giaimo has racked up 440 yards on 81 carries while finding paydirt three times as a runner.

This season, Justin Williams has carried the ball 50 times for 260 yards (32.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jeff Caldwell's leads his squad with 584 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 29 catches (out of 23 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Spencer Redd has caught 13 passes for 272 yards (34.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Chase Lanckriet has been the target of 13 passes and compiled 14 grabs for 223 yards, an average of 27.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

