In the matchup between the Eastern Illinois Panthers and Lindenwood Lions on Saturday, November 4 at 3:00 PM, our computer model expects the Panthers to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Eastern Illinois vs. Lindenwood Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Eastern Illinois (-14.0) 49.4 Eastern Illinois 32, Lindenwood 18

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Eastern Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers went 4-7-0 ATS last season.

In Panthers games last year, combined scoring went over the point total eight times.

Lindenwood Betting Info (2022)

The Lions won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover twice.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Lions games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Lindenwood 25.9 32.6 36.7 20.3 19.4 40.0 Eastern Illinois 23.3 22.0 24.3 23.3 22.3 20.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.