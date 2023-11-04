DeMar DeRozan plus his Chicago Bulls teammates face off versus the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday.

DeRozan tallied 24 points and four assists in his previous game, which ended in a 109-107 loss versus the Nets.

With prop bets available for DeRozan, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-115)

Over 21.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-108)

Over 3.5 (-108) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-114)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Nuggets allowed 112.5 points per contest last season, eighth in the NBA.

The Nuggets gave up 40.8 rebounds on average last year, best in the NBA.

The Nuggets were the 15th-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.7.

Giving up 11.4 made three-pointers per game last season, the Nuggets were third in the league in that category.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 38 17 6 8 0 0 3 11/13/2022 26 16 2 4 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.