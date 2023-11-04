The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game against the Florida Panthers is set for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Corey Perry score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Corey Perry score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Perry stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Perry has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.

Perry has zero points on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.7 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

