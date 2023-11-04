Will Connor Murphy light the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks play the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Connor Murphy score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Murphy stats and insights

Murphy is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.

Murphy has zero points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 16.7 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

