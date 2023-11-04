Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Coles County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Coles County, Illinois is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Coles County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Charleston High School at Murphysboro High School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Murphysboro, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
