Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Clinton County, Illinois this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

  • Ogle County
  • Menard County
  • Bond County
  • Cook County
  • Williamson County
  • Sangamon County
  • Coles County
  • Knox County
  • Moultrie County
  • Boone County

    • Clinton County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Johnston City High School at Mater Dei High School - Breese

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
    • Location: Breese, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mt. Zion High School at Central High School - Breese

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
    • Location: Breese, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.