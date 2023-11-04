Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Clark County, Illinois this week? We have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

  • Kane County
  • Cook County
  • DuPage County
  • Sangamon County
  • Lake County
  • Will County
  • McHenry County
  • Saint Clair County
  • Grundy County

    • Clark County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Casey-Westfield High School at Greenfield High School

    • Game Time: 1:52 PM CT on November 4
    • Location: Greenfield, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.