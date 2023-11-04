Today's Bundesliga lineup features several top-tier games, including a matchup between Eintracht Frankfurt and Union Berlin.

Live coverage of all Bundesliga action today is available to you, with the information provided below.

Watch Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt is on the road to take on Union Berlin at An der alten Forsterei in Berlin.

Game Time: 10:30 AM ET

10:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Union Berlin (+150)

Union Berlin (+150) Underdog: Eintracht Frankfurt (+175)

Eintracht Frankfurt (+175) Draw: (+215)

Watch SC Freiburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach makes the trip to match up with SC Freiburg at Europa-Park-Stadion.

Game Time: 10:30 AM ET

10:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: SC Freiburg (+105)

SC Freiburg (+105) Underdog: Borussia Monchengladbach (+210)

Borussia Monchengladbach (+210) Draw: (+270)

Watch TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen travels to match up with TSG Hoffenheim at Rhein-Neckar-Arena in Sinsheim.

Game Time: 10:30 AM ET

10:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Bayer Leverkusen (-205)

Bayer Leverkusen (-205) Underdog: TSG Hoffenheim (+400)

TSG Hoffenheim (+400) Draw: (+380)

Watch FSV Mainz vs RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig journeys to take on FSV Mainz at Mewa Arena in Mainz.

Game Time: 10:30 AM ET

10:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: RB Leipzig (-180)

RB Leipzig (-180) Underdog: FSV Mainz (+400)

FSV Mainz (+400) Draw: (+330)

Watch FC Cologne vs FC Augsburg

FC Augsburg makes the trip to face FC Cologne at RheinEnergieStadion.

Game Time: 10:30 AM ET

10:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: FC Cologne (+115)

FC Cologne (+115) Underdog: FC Augsburg (+200)

FC Augsburg (+200) Draw: (+260)

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich travels to play Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Bayern Munich (-130)

Bayern Munich (-130) Underdog: Borussia Dortmund (+265)

Borussia Dortmund (+265) Draw: (+330)

