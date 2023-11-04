Player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, DeMar DeRozan and others are listed when the Denver Nuggets host the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Bulls vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT2, and NBCS-CHI+

NBA TV, ALT2, and NBCS-CHI+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls vs Nuggets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -114)

The 21.5-point over/under for DeRozan on Saturday is 1.8 lower than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 3.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (3.5).

DeRozan's assist average -- 3.3 -- is 1.2 lower than Saturday's over/under (4.5).

Get DeRozan gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Zach LaVine Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -159) 2.5 (Over: -175) 2.5 (Over: +100)

Saturday's points prop for Zach LaVine is 24.5. That's the same as his scoring average.

He has pulled down 4.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

LaVine has collected 1.3 assists per game, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under (2.5).

His 2.5 made three-pointers per game is equal to his over/under on Saturday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -106) 12.5 (Over: -102) 8.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: +152)

The 26.3 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 0.2 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (26.5).

His per-game rebound average of 13.0 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (12.5).

Jokic's season-long assist average -- 7.7 per game -- is 0.8 assists lower than Saturday's assist over/under (8.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Michael Porter Jr. Props

The 13.7 points Michael Porter Jr. scores per game are 0.2 more than his prop total on Saturday (13.5).

He averages 4.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 6.5.

His 2.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.