Top Player Prop Bets for Bulls vs. Nuggets on November 4, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, DeMar DeRozan and others are listed when the Denver Nuggets host the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.
Bulls vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT2, and NBCS-CHI+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls
DeMar DeRozan Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|21.5 (Over: -115)
|3.5 (Over: -108)
|4.5 (Over: -114)
- The 21.5-point over/under for DeRozan on Saturday is 1.8 lower than his season scoring average.
- He has grabbed 3.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (3.5).
- DeRozan's assist average -- 3.3 -- is 1.2 lower than Saturday's over/under (4.5).
Zach LaVine Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -118)
|3.5 (Over: -159)
|2.5 (Over: -175)
|2.5 (Over: +100)
- Saturday's points prop for Zach LaVine is 24.5. That's the same as his scoring average.
- He has pulled down 4.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.
- LaVine has collected 1.3 assists per game, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under (2.5).
- His 2.5 made three-pointers per game is equal to his over/under on Saturday.
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -106)
|12.5 (Over: -102)
|8.5 (Over: -130)
|1.5 (Over: +152)
- The 26.3 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 0.2 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (26.5).
- His per-game rebound average of 13.0 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (12.5).
- Jokic's season-long assist average -- 7.7 per game -- is 0.8 assists lower than Saturday's assist over/under (8.5).
- Jokic has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).
Michael Porter Jr. Props
- The 13.7 points Michael Porter Jr. scores per game are 0.2 more than his prop total on Saturday (13.5).
- He averages 4.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 6.5.
- His 2.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.
