How to Watch the Bulls vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (5-1) will look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (2-4) on November 4, 2023 at Ball Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bulls vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Bulls vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Bulls Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Bulls Prediction
|Nuggets vs Bulls Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Bulls Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls are shooting 43.6% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 44.4% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
- Chicago has put together a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank seventh.
- The Bulls put up just 0.4 more points per game (105.7) than the Nuggets give up (105.3).
- Chicago has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 105.3 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Bulls scored 114 points per game last season, 1.8 more than they averaged on the road (112.2).
- At home, the Bulls conceded 111.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than they allowed away (112.5).
- Beyond the arc, the Bulls knocked down more treys on the road (10.6 per game) than at home (10.3) last season, but they put up a lower percentage away (35.7%) than at home (36.5%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Ayo Dosunmu
|Questionable
|Illness
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.