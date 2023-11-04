The Chicago Bulls (2-4) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Denver Nuggets (5-1) on Saturday, November 4 at Ball Arena, with tip-off at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Bulls fell in their most recent matchup 109-107 against the Nets on Friday. Zach LaVine put up 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Bulls.

Bulls vs Nuggets Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ayo Dosunmu SG Questionable Illness 4.3 1.3 1 Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bulls vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV, ALT2, and NBCS-CHI+

NBA TV, ALT2, and NBCS-CHI+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bulls vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -9.5 216.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.