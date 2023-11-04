The Chicago Bulls (0-1), on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Ball Arena, face the Denver Nuggets (1-0). The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT2, and NBCS-CHI+.

Bulls vs. Nuggets Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, ALT2, NBCS-CHI+

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic recorded 17.6 points last season, plus 3.2 assists and 11 boards.

DeMar DeRozan's numbers last season were 24.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 50.4% from the floor.

Zach LaVine put up 24.8 points, 4.2 assists and 4.5 boards.

Patrick Williams recorded 10.2 points, 4 boards and 1.2 assists, shooting 46.4% from the field and 41.7% from downtown, with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Torrey Craig collected 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic posted 24.5 points last year, plus 11.8 boards and 9.8 assists.

Per game, Jamal Murray averaged 20 points, 3.9 boards and 6.2 assists. He also posted 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Aaron Gordon collected 16.3 points, 6.6 boards and 3 assists. He sank 56.4% of his shots from the field.

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers last season were 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He made 48.7% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 treys (seventh in league).

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's numbers last season were 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He drained 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 42.3% from beyond the arc (ninth in league), with an average of 1.8 triples.

Bulls vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nuggets Bulls 115.8 Points Avg. 113.1 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 111.8 50.4% Field Goal % 49% 37.9% Three Point % 36.1%

