In Boone County, Illinois, there are attractive high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

  • Cook County
  • McHenry County
  • DuPage County
  • Sangamon County
  • Kane County
  • Lake County
  • Will County
  • Grundy County
  • Saint Clair County

    • Boone County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Wauconda High School at Belvidere North High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
    • Location: Belvidere, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.