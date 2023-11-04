Top Player Prop Bets for Blackhawks vs. Panthers on November 4, 2023
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Sam Reinhart and others when the Florida Panthers visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
Blackhawks vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Blackhawks vs. Panthers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Connor Bedard has helped lead the offense for Chicago this season with four goals and two assists.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Avalanche
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)
Reinhart is Florida's leading contributor with 11 points. He has eight goals and three assists this season.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Bruins
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 21
|2
|0
|2
|4
Evan Rodrigues Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Evan Rodrigues is another of Florida's most productive contributors through nine games, with two goals and six assists.
Rodrigues Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Bruins
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|4
