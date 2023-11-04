Sam Reinhart and Corey Perry will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Florida Panthers meet the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Saturday, November 4 at 8:00 PM ET.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers Game Information

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Chicago's Perry has totaled four assists and two goals in nine games. That's good for six points.

Connor Bedard has made a major impact for Chicago this season with six points (four goals and two assists).

This season, Chicago's Nick Foligno has four points, courtesy of one goal (sixth on team) and three assists (third).

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has a 1-3-0 record this season, with an .867 save percentage (60th in the league). In 4 games, he has 98 saves, and has conceded 15 goals (4.2 goals against average).

Panthers Players to Watch

One of Florida's leading offensive players this season is Reinhart, with 11 points (eight goals, three assists) and an average ice time of 21:09 per game.

Through eight games, Aleksander Barkov Jr. has scored two goals and picked up six assists.

Evan Rodrigues has posted two goals and six assists for Florida.

Anthony Stolarz (1-0-0) has a 1.0 goals against average and a .964% save percentage (fourth-best in league).

Blackhawks vs. Panthers Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 25th 2.67 Goals Scored 2.11 29th 6th 2.56 Goals Allowed 3.56 27th 5th 33.4 Shots 26.3 30th 6th 28.8 Shots Allowed 34 26th 26th 12.12% Power Play % 9.09% 31st 26th 72.73% Penalty Kill % 86.67% 8th

