How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers (off a win in their last game) and the Chicago Blackhawks (off a defeat) will meet on Saturday at United Center in Chicago.
Watch ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL to catch the action as the Panthers and Blackhawks take the ice.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Blackhawks vs Panthers Additional Info
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks concede 3.6 goals per game (32 in total), 19th in the league.
- With 19 goals (2.1 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 29th-ranked offense.
- Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 31 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 19 goals over that time.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|9
|4
|2
|6
|3
|6
|37.7%
|Corey Perry
|9
|2
|4
|6
|2
|0
|-
|Ryan Donato
|9
|2
|2
|4
|5
|9
|42.1%
|Nick Foligno
|9
|1
|3
|4
|2
|6
|58.1%
|Seth Jones
|9
|0
|4
|4
|8
|2
|-
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have allowed 23 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in league play.
- The Panthers' 24 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 26th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- On the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 2.3 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (24 total) during that span.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|9
|8
|3
|11
|3
|2
|46.9%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|8
|2
|6
|8
|2
|6
|54.2%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|9
|1
|7
|8
|9
|6
|100%
|Evan Rodrigues
|9
|2
|6
|8
|7
|0
|25%
|Dmitry Kulikov
|9
|0
|6
|6
|3
|4
|-
