SMU, Memphis, Week 10 AAC Football Power Rankings
Searching for an up-to-date view of the AAC and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.
AAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. SMU
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win AAC: +200
- Overall Rank: 32nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 130th
- Last Game: W 69-10 vs Tulsa
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Rice
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
2. Memphis
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Odds to Win AAC: +1000
- Overall Rank: 39th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 99th
- Last Game: W 45-42 vs North Texas
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: South Florida
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Tulane
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Odds to Win AAC: +150
- Overall Rank: 43rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 98th
- Last Game: W 30-28 vs Rice
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ East Carolina
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel:
4. UTSA
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 8-4
- Odds to Win AAC: +550
- Overall Rank: 79th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 128th
- Last Game: W 41-27 vs East Carolina
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ North Texas
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Florida Atlantic
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win AAC: +1200
- Overall Rank: 93rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 112th
- Last Game: W 38-16 vs Charlotte
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ UAB
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Navy
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win AAC: +12500
- Overall Rank: 99th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 80th
- Last Game: L 17-6 vs Air Force
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Temple
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Rice
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win AAC: +3500
- Overall Rank: 103rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 107th
- Last Game: L 30-28 vs Tulane
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: SMU
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
8. UAB
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win AAC: +20000
- Overall Rank: 109th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 51st
- Last Game: L 45-21 vs Memphis
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Florida Atlantic
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. South Florida
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win AAC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 110th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 103rd
- Last Game: W 24-21 vs UConn
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Memphis
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. North Texas
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win AAC: +6600
- Overall Rank: 111th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 119th
- Last Game: L 45-42 vs Memphis
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: UTSA
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Charlotte
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win AAC: +35000
- Overall Rank: 120th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 85th
- Last Game: L 38-16 vs Florida Atlantic
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Tulsa
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. East Carolina
- Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win AAC: +35000
- Overall Rank: 122nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 75th
- Last Game: L 41-27 vs UTSA
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Tulane
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel:
13. Tulsa
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win AAC: +12500
- Overall Rank: 123rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 74th
- Last Game: L 69-10 vs SMU
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Charlotte
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
14. Temple
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win AAC: +75000
- Overall Rank: 133rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 108th
- Last Game: L 55-0 vs SMU
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Navy
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
