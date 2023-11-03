Syracuse vs. Boston College: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 3
The Syracuse Orange (4-4) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Boston College Eagles (5-3) in a matchup on Friday, November 3, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Orange favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 51.5 in the outing.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Syracuse vs. Boston College matchup in this article.
Syracuse vs. Boston College Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 3, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Syracuse, New York
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Syracuse vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Syracuse Moneyline
|Boston College Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Syracuse (-2.5)
|51.5
|-140
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Syracuse (-2.5)
|51.5
|-137
|+114
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 10 Odds
- Ball State vs Bowling Green
- Wake Forest vs Duke
- Buffalo vs Toledo
- South Alabama vs Troy
- TCU vs Texas Tech
Syracuse vs. Boston College Betting Trends
- Syracuse has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- The Orange have covered the spread once when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Boston College has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Eagles have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.