Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Saint Clair County, Illinois this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Saint Clair County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Belleville East High School at Maine South High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Park Ridge, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
LeRoy High School at Althoff Catholic High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Belleville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
