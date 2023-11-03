Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in McHenry County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in McHenry County, Illinois this week? We've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McHenry County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Huntley High School at St. Ignatius College Prep
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Cary Grove High School at Highland Park High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Highland Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
