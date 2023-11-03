Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Lake County, Illinois this week, we've got the information below.
Lake County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Geneva High School at Lake Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Lake Forest, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Wauconda High School at Belvidere North High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Belvidere, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Warren Township High School at South Elgin High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: South Elgin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cary Grove High School at Highland Park High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Highland Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Zurich High School at Kaneland High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Maple Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
