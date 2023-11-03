Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kane County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Kane County, Illinois this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Kane County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Geneva High School at Lake Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Lake Forest, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Lincoln-Way Central High School at Batavia High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Barrington, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Farmington Central High School at Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Bloomington, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Warren Township High School at South Elgin High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: South Elgin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Zurich High School at Kaneland High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Maple Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
