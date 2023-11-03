Support your favorite local high school football team in Kane County, Illinois this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Kane County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Geneva High School at Lake Forest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Lake Forest, IL

Lake Forest, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Lincoln-Way Central High School at Batavia High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4

1:00 PM CT on November 4 Location: Barrington, IL

Barrington, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Farmington Central High School at Central Catholic High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4

1:00 PM CT on November 4 Location: Bloomington, IL

Bloomington, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Warren Township High School at South Elgin High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4

1:00 PM CT on November 4 Location: South Elgin, IL

South Elgin, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Zurich High School at Kaneland High School