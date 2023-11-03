Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Grundy County, Illinois this week? We've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Grundy County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Minooka Community High School at Lincoln-Way East High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3

6:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Frankfort, IL

Frankfort, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Coal City High School at Rochester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Rochester, IL

Rochester, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Morris High School at Sacred Heart-Griffin High School