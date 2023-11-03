Coby White and the rest of the Chicago Bulls will be facing the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 114-105 loss against the Mavericks, White totaled 10 points and four assists.

In this piece we'll examine White's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-115)

Over 10.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-156)

Over 2.5 (-156) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+116)

Over 4.5 (+116) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-135)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nets were ranked eighth in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 112.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Nets gave up 45.1 rebounds per game last season, 27th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Nets allowed 23.4 per contest last year, ranking them third in the NBA.

Defensively, the Nets allowed 11.8 made three-pointers per contest last season, seventh in the NBA.

Coby White vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 25 5 4 4 1 0 0 2/9/2023 26 11 4 3 1 0 0 1/4/2023 28 10 2 1 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.