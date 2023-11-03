Player prop bet odds for Nikola Vucevic, Mikal Bridges and others are listed when the Chicago Bulls host the Brooklyn Nets at United Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: United Center

Bulls vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +126)

The 21.5-point total set for DeMar DeRozan on Friday is 1.8 fewer points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

DeRozan has averaged 3.3 assists per game, 2.2 less than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -120) 12.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: -122) 0.5 (Over: -233)

The 17.5-point over/under set for Vucevic on Friday is 3.0 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 2.0 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 12.5.

Vucevic's assists average -- 2.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Friday's prop bet.

He averages the same number of three-point makes as his prop bet on Friday (0.5).

Zach LaVine Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -105) 3.5 (Over: -133) 3.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: -102)

The 25.5-point prop total for Zach LaVine on Friday is 1.0 higher than his season scoring average, which is 24.5.

He averages 1.0 more rebound than his over/under on Friday (which is 3.5).

LaVine's assist average -- 1.3 -- is 2.2 lower than Friday's prop bet (3.5).

LaVine has knocked down 2.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his prop bet on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Cameron Thomas Props

PTS REB 3PM 23.5 (Over: -105) 3.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -114)

Cameron Thomas' 33 points per game are 9.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 3.5).

Thomas averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Ben Simmons Props

PTS REB AST 7.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: +104) 6.5 (Over: -128)

Ben Simmons has scored 8.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.8 points higher than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (10) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (9.5).

Simmons has averaged 8.3 assists per game, 1.8 more than Friday's assist over/under (6.5).

