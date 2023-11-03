As they prepare for a game against the Brooklyn Nets (2-2), the Chicago Bulls (2-3) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3 at United Center.

Last time out, the Bulls lost 114-105 to the Mavericks on Wednesday. Zach LaVine totaled 22 points, two rebounds and one assist for the Bulls.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Cameron Johnson: Out (Calf), Dennis Smith Jr.: Questionable (Hip), Nicolas Claxton: Questionable (Ankle), Spencer Dinwiddie: Questionable (Ankle)

Bulls vs. Nets Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and YES

