How to Watch the Bucks vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (2-3) go up against the Milwaukee Bucks (2-2) at Fiserv Forum on November 3, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info
Bucks Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bucks had a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Knicks' opponents hit.
- Milwaukee had a 39-6 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Knicks ranked second in rebounding in the NBA. The Bucks finished first.
- Last year, the Bucks put up 116.9 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 113.1 the Knicks gave up.
- Milwaukee went 42-6 last season when scoring more than 113.1 points.
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks are shooting 40% from the field, 11.4% lower than the 51.4% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
- The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 24th.
- The Knicks' 103 points per game are 19 fewer points than the 122 the Bucks allow.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks put up 118.8 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, they averaged 115 points per contest.
- When playing at home, Milwaukee ceded 1.6 fewer points per game (112.5) than on the road (114.1).
- Looking at three-pointers, the Bucks fared better in home games last season, draining 14.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 14.8 threes per game and a 36.2% three-point percentage on the road.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, the Knicks averaged 2.5 more points per game at home (117.3) than on the road (114.8).
- The Knicks gave up 113 points per game at home last season, and 113.2 away.
- Beyond the arc, the Knicks knocked down more treys away (13 per game) than at home (12.3) last season, but they posted a lower percentage on the road (35.1%) than at home (35.7%).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Andre Jackson
|Questionable
|Hip
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|RJ Barrett
|Questionable
|Knee
