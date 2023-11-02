Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Cook County, Illinois this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Cook County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

DePaul College Prep High Scool at Marist High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 2

5:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Notre Dame College Prep

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2

6:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Niles, IL

Niles, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Belleville East High School at Maine South High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 3

6:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Park Ridge, IL

Park Ridge, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Prospect High School at Mount Carmel High School - Chicago

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Huntley High School at St. Ignatius College Prep

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheaton Academy at Saint Viator High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Arlington Heights, IL

Arlington Heights, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Neuqua Valley High School at Loyola Academy

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4

1:00 PM CT on November 4 Location: Wilmette, IL

Wilmette, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Eisenhower High School - Blue Island at Kankakee High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4

1:00 PM CT on November 4 Location: Kankakee, IL

Kankakee, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

York High School at Lyons Township High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 4

6:00 PM CT on November 4 Location: LaGrange, IL

LaGrange, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Naperville Central High School at Barrington High School