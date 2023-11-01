Buy Tickets for Western Illinois Leathernecks Women's Basketball Games
The Western Illinois Leathernecks women (8-1) will next play on the road against the UMKC Kangaroos, on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Western Illinois games
Western Illinois' next matchup information
- Opponent: UMKC Kangaroos
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Swinney Recreation Center
Top Western Illinois players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Raegan McCowan
|9
|17.6
|6.7
|1.6
|1.2
|0.2
|50.0% (61-122)
|40.0% (2-5)
|Anna Deets
|8
|13.8
|4.1
|1.3
|0.9
|0.1
|47.4% (37-78)
|39.1% (18-46)
|Mallory McDermott
|9
|11.2
|2.6
|0.6
|0.9
|0.0
|44.9% (35-78)
|43.2% (19-44)
|Addi Brownfield
|9
|11.2
|5.3
|4.4
|2.2
|0.8
|41.8% (33-79)
|27.3% (6-22)
|Jasmine Nichols
|8
|6.6
|3.0
|0.3
|0.1
|0.1
|88.0% (22-25)
|66.7% (2-3)
