The Western Illinois Leathernecks women (8-1) will next play on the road against the UMKC Kangaroos, on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Western Illinois games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 UMKC A 3:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Cornell (IA) H 8:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 SIU-Edwardsville A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Southeast Missouri State H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Lindenwood (MO) H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 UT Martin A 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Eastern Illinois A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Tennessee State H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Southern Indiana A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Morehead State A 1:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Lindenwood (MO) A 6:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Southeast Missouri State A 2:30 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Little Rock H 6:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 UT Martin H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 Tennessee Tech A 6:30 PM

Western Illinois' next matchup information

  • Opponent: UMKC Kangaroos
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Swinney Recreation Center

Top Western Illinois players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Raegan McCowan 9 17.6 6.7 1.6 1.2 0.2 50.0% (61-122) 40.0% (2-5)
Anna Deets 8 13.8 4.1 1.3 0.9 0.1 47.4% (37-78) 39.1% (18-46)
Mallory McDermott 9 11.2 2.6 0.6 0.9 0.0 44.9% (35-78) 43.2% (19-44)
Addi Brownfield 9 11.2 5.3 4.4 2.2 0.8 41.8% (33-79) 27.3% (6-22)
Jasmine Nichols 8 6.6 3.0 0.3 0.1 0.1 88.0% (22-25) 66.7% (2-3)

