With a record of 4-6, the Western Illinois Leathernecks' next game is at the Green Bay Phoenix, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Western Illinois games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Green Bay A 7:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Eureka H 8:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Central Arkansas A 1:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 SIU-Edwardsville A 4:30 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Southeast Missouri State H 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Lindenwood H 4:30 PM
Thu, Jan 11 UT Martin A 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Eastern Illinois A 4:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Tennessee State H 4:30 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Southern Indiana A 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Morehead State A 3:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Lindenwood A 8:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Southeast Missouri State A 4:45 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Little Rock H 8:30 PM
Sat, Feb 10 UT Martin H 4:30 PM

Western Illinois' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Green Bay Phoenix
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Resch Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Western Illinois players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
James Dent Jr. 10 15.9 5.2 2.0 0.6 0.3 36.0% (50-139) 31.3% (21-67)
Ryan Myers 9 12.0 2.1 2.2 0.2 0.0 40.7% (33-81) 43.4% (23-53)
Drew Cisse 10 7.9 11.6 1.2 0.6 2.1 63.6% (35-55) -
Jesiah West 10 7.4 5.6 1.3 0.8 1.0 42.9% (33-77) 6.7% (1-15)
Shay Davis 10 5.9 1.2 0.7 0.5 0.4 32.8% (19-58) 24.3% (9-37)

