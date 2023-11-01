Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big a fan you are of the Western Illinois Leathernecks! Show off your team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, hat, or other apparel. Continue reading to find out more.

Western Illinois team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG James Dent Jr. 7 17.6 5.1 2.4 0.6 0.3 Ryan Myers 7 11.0 2.4 2.1 0.1 0.0 Drew Cisse 7 8.4 10.6 1.1 0.9 2.0 Jesiah West 7 7.7 5.3 1.4 1.0 0.9 Quinlan Bennett 5 7.0 3.8 1.4 0.8 0.4 Shay Davis 7 3.3 1.3 0.9 0.0 0.4 Tay Knox 7 3.3 4.6 0.3 0.1 1.3 De'Meiko Anderson 7 2.9 0.4 0.0 0.1 0.0 Braden Lamar 6 2.2 1.8 0.7 0.5 0.0 JJ Kalakon 6 2.0 1.2 0.0 0.5 0.3

Western Illinois season stats

This season, Western Illinois has won only two games (2-5).

The Leathernecks are 2-0 at home and 0-5 on the road this year.

As far as its signature win this season, Western Illinois took down the Southern Jaguars at home on November 17. The final score was 88-80 in overtime.

The Leathernecks, in one game against Top 25 teams this season, have put up a record of 0-1.

Western Illinois has no games remaining against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Western Illinois games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Hannibal-La Grange H 8:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 South Dakota H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Coe H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Green Bay A 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Eureka H 8:00 PM

